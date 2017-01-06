Pages Navigation Menu

Shell battles Nigerian communities in high-stakes London lawsuit

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

A court in London will decide in coming weeks whether Royal Dutch Shell can face trial in the UK over oil spill allegations in Nigeria, a decision some legal experts predict could attract more cases against multinationals in Britain. The High Court will judge whether members from two communities, Bille and Ogale in Nigeria’s oil-rich…

