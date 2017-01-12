Pages Navigation Menu

Shell Oil Workers Begins Indefinite Strike

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Royal Dutch Shell workers in Gabon on Thursday began an “indefinite’’ strike on all operations in the Central African OPEC member, the oil workers union wrote in a letter to employees.

There was no immediate response from Shell, and the cause of the strike was not immediately clear.

But the union in December called for better financial packages for employees and threatened to down tools.

Gabon is Africa’s fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell. (Reuters/NAN)

