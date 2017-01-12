Shell’s attorneys ordered to give Nigerian activist’s widow files for Dutch lawsuit
The widow of an activist executed after protesting against Royal Dutch Shell’s oil production in Nigeria has won access to legal documents for use in a legal case for damages against the oil giant that she says she plans to launch in the Netherlands. A U.S. judge in December told Shell’s U.S. lawyers to give…
