Shell’s attorneys ordered to give Nigerian activist’s widow files for Dutch lawsuit

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

The widow of an activist executed after protesting against Royal Dutch Shell’s oil production in Nigeria has won access to legal documents for use in a legal case for damages against the oil giant that she says she plans to launch in the Netherlands.  A U.S. judge in December told Shell’s U.S. lawyers to give…

