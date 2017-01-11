Shema In Court For Criminal Breach of Trust and Abuse of Office – NTA News
Shema In Court For Criminal Breach of Trust and Abuse of Office
The arraignment of the former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema has suffered a setback today sequel to a motion on notice filed by the defendant which challenges the jurisdiction of the court and the competency of the charge. Shema is …
