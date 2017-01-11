Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shema vs EFCC: Court to determine jurisdiction Feb 7 – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shema vs EFCC: Court to determine jurisdiction Feb 7
Daily Trust
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina | Publish Date: Jan 11 2017 2:00AMA Katsina High Court yesterday ruled that the status quo be maintained till the determination of an application on the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter brought before it
Nigeria: Ex-Gov Shema Appears in Court for Alleged Misappropriation of FundsAllAfrica.com
Corruption Charge: Shema Challenges Court's JurisdictionCHANNELS TELEVISION
Katsina State ex-governor Shema arraigned on fraud chargesGuardian

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.