Shema vs EFCC: Court to determine jurisdiction Feb 7
Daily Trust
Shema vs EFCC: Court to determine jurisdiction Feb 7
Daily Trust
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina | Publish Date: Jan 11 2017 2:00AMA Katsina High Court yesterday ruled that the status quo be maintained till the determination of an application on the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter brought before it …
