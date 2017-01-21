Sheriff-led PDP faction lauds Delta LGA boss, Okwufulueze

The Amodu Sheriff-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Aniocha South local government area, Delta State, has passed a vote of confidence on its chairman, Mr Ike Ofulue and the assistant national organizing secretary of the party, Prince Paul Okwufulueze.

Moving the vote of confidence in a meeting of the party held at Ogwushi-Uku, which was seconded by Mr Gabriel Eziechi, Chief Dennis Okwuodili said the party under leadership of Mr Ofulue and the assistant national organizing secretary, Prince Paul Okwufulueze was waxing stronger.

Reiterating that Mr Ofulue remains chairman of the party in the local government, he said the essence of the meeting was to sensitize the public on the need to follow the true party structure in the state.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Ike Ofulue said; “We have chosen to become what we are even before Sheriff became the PDP national chairman. I am not a push over and I have vowed to see the end of impunity and imposition in the area”.

