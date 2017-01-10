Pages Navigation Menu

Sheriff-led PDP will not appeal verdict on Appeal Court on PDP crisis-Ojougboh

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Politics

The Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not approach the Supreme Court to appeal the outcome of the expected Court of Appeal judgment on the party’s leadership crisis. The National Deputy Chairman of the faction, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, made the pledge this when he addressed newsmen on Monday in Abuja.…

