Shettima: Governor denies wishing for the end of PDP

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima was reported to have made the comment on Tuesday, January 3, during a visit to Benue State.

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has denied saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be banned in Nigeria.

Shettima was reported to have made the comment on Tuesday, January 3, during a visit to Benue State.

The report was denied via a statement issued by Shettima’s Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Isa Gusau.

The statement reads:

“Governor Kashim Shettima is educated enough ‎to know that the Nigerian constitution does not have room for a political party that has on its platform, sitting Governors, Senators and members of House of Representatives to be abolished by any individual or institution.”

“In the last five years, key leaders of the PDP in Borno State can attest to the fact that from 2003 to date, Shettima has been the most tolerant of the opposition in Borno State.

“He respects and openly relates with the opposition as everyone can attest. He also knows and respects the fact he has network of friends in the PDP with whom he shares brotherly ties.

“As someone chosen by his humble colleagues to chair the Northern Governors Forum, Shettima recognizes and respects the fact that there are Governors in some of the 19 Northern States who are of the PDP and he has excellent relationship with them. He could never have meant that the PDP should be proscribed.

ALSO READ: Sule Lamido mocks Buhari’s war on corruption

“The Governor assures those with genuine concerns that he fully supports multi-party democracy as he has demonstrated in Borno State within the last five years as Governor.”

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

