Shiekh Kiggundu murder suspects remanded to Luzira

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Four suspects, including the acting Amir of Nakasero Mosque Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanjje, were on Friday produced before Buganda Road Court and remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of murder.

They are accused of killing Sheikh Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Steven Mukasa at  Masanafu trading center in Rubaga division, Kampala in November last year.Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani did not allow them to plead to the charges being capital in nature and triable by the High court. They return to court on January 20,2017 for mention of their case.

Court heard that Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje committed the offence together with three other people including two boda-boda riders  from Kyengera Nsangi  stage Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul -Wahab Ssendegeya  and a businessman from Masanafu trading center Muhammad Ssekandi.

Prosecution’s Emilly Ninsiima alleges that the four  and  others still at large on the morning of  November 26, 2016 at Masanafu trading center in Lubaga division- Kampala district,  with malice shot dead Maj. Muhammad  Kiggundu and sgt. Mukasa who were driving in a UPDF vehicle for a talk show at a local radio station.

The  four suspects have been  part of 14 other who were released on police bond by Nalufenya police station in Jinja.

The accused persons who were represented by lawyer  Fred Muwema,  asked court to summon the   commandant of Nalufenya prison  Wilson Omoding for wrongfully confining them beyond the mandatory 48 hrs, having been arrested between the November 27 last year and December 5, 2016.

Muwema also said he is to sue  government  for recovery of sh20billion as compensation for the violated rights by its agent, Senior  Commissioner of police Omonding.

Magistrate Karemani said he will deliver  his ruling on the same date January, 20 on whether to summon Omoding.

