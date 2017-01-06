Shiekh Kiggundu murder suspects remanded to Luzira
Four suspects, including the acting Amir of Nakasero Mosque Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanjje, were on Friday produced before Buganda Road Court and remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of murder.
Court heard that Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje committed the offence together with three other people including two boda-boda riders from Kyengera Nsangi stage Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul -Wahab Ssendegeya and a businessman from Masanafu trading center Muhammad Ssekandi.
Prosecution’s Emilly Ninsiima alleges that the four and others still at large on the morning of November 26, 2016 at Masanafu trading center in Lubaga division- Kampala district, with malice shot dead Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and sgt. Mukasa who were driving in a UPDF vehicle for a talk show at a local radio station.
The four suspects have been part of 14 other who were released on police bond by Nalufenya police station in Jinja.
The accused persons who were represented by lawyer Fred Muwema, asked court to summon the commandant of Nalufenya prison Wilson Omoding for wrongfully confining them beyond the mandatory 48 hrs, having been arrested between the November 27 last year and December 5, 2016.
Muwema also said he is to sue government for recovery of sh20billion as compensation for the violated rights by its agent, Senior Commissioner of police Omonding.
Magistrate Karemani said he will deliver his ruling on the same date January, 20 on whether to summon Omoding.
The post Shiekh Kiggundu murder suspects remanded to Luzira appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG