Shiekh Kiggundu murder suspects remanded to Luzira

They are accused of killing Sheikh Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Steven Mukasa at Masanafu trading center in Rubaga division, Kampala in November last year.Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani did not allow them to plead to the charges being capital in nature and triable by the High court. They return to court on January 20,2017 for mention of their case.

Court heard that Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje committed the offence together with three other people including two boda-boda riders from Kyengera Nsangi stage Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul -Wahab Ssendegeya and a businessman from Masanafu trading center Muhammad Ssekandi.

Prosecution’s Emilly Ninsiima alleges that the four and others still at large on the morning of November 26, 2016 at Masanafu trading center in Lubaga division- Kampala district, with malice shot dead Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and sgt. Mukasa who were driving in a UPDF vehicle for a talk show at a local radio station.

The four suspects have been part of 14 other who were released on police bond by Nalufenya police station in Jinja.

The accused persons who were represented by lawyer Fred Muwema, asked court to summon the commandant of Nalufenya prison Wilson Omoding for wrongfully confining them beyond the mandatory 48 hrs, having been arrested between the November 27 last year and December 5, 2016.

Muwema also said he is to sue government for recovery of sh20billion as compensation for the violated rights by its agent, Senior Commissioner of police Omonding.

Magistrate Karemani said he will deliver his ruling on the same date January, 20 on whether to summon Omoding.