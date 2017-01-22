Shiites accuses President Buhari of dictatorship tendencies

• Calls For El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Release After 45-Day Ultimatum By Court

Members of the Islamic Movement Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, yesterday, called for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention in line with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Besides, the group reacted to claims by government, necessitating El-Zakzaky’s continuous detention in the custody of the Directorate of State Security (DSS), while calling on President Buhari to respect rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians, as directed by the court.

Spokesman of the Shiites, Mallam Ibrahim Musa, faulted claims by the Presidency, as reported in the media, “that the

Presidency knew next to nothing about the illegal detention of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife.

“The report has it that the government tendered a lame excuse as to why it refused to obey an order of the Federal high court to release Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, citing what it termed public interest and security concerns. Perhaps more baffling is the declaration by the Presidency that the Sheikh’s wife, Malama Zeenat, is not under detention, but is merely taking care of her husband.

“This ridiculous explanation is clearly an afterthought. Instead of the Presidency to tell the world why it is defying court orders with impunity, it continues to wobble and quibble, while defying the rule of law.

“The same can be said about the case of Sheikh. The Presidency is simply shifting the goal post. What security concerns or public interest are they talking about? Why is it taking them over a year to realise this, and only after a competent court had ruled that their detention was illegal, unconstitutional and that he should be released unconditionally?”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria.

