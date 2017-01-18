Pages Navigation Menu

Shi’ites: We have uncovered plots by FG, KSG to kill our leader – IMN

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

shiite

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also referred to as the Shi’ites, says it has uncovered a fresh plot by the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government and security operatives to kill its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenatu Ibraheem in detention. They wonder why the federal government has failed to obey the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

