Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shina Peters, Adewale Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, Tiwa Savage, others hail Ambode – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shina Peters, Adewale Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, Tiwa Savage, others hail Ambode
Vanguard
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday revealed plans of his administration to leverage on the vast economic opportunities in entertainment, tourism and arts sectors, among others to grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the State …
Era Of Waiting For White Collar Jobs Over In Nigeria – AmbodeLeadership Newspapers
Pictures: Governor Ambode holds meeting with MusiciansTV360

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.