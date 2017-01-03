Shipping alliances shore up industry, unsettle customers
A tumultuous year in the container-shipping industry, which included one big operator going under and others bundling together to stay afloat, ended with three major alliances poised to dominate ocean trade for years to come. Container shipping, which moves 95% of all manufactured goods, is estimated by industry executives to be worth $1 trillion a…
The post Shipping alliances shore up industry, unsettle customers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG