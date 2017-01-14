Shock as 8 Year Old Child Dies At Hands Of 40 Year Old Husband On Wedding Night

Some people are out of their minds. The story about a young child from Yemen that this article will be about is so tragic and sad.

Instead of having a normal childhood this 8 year old child from Yemen was getting married to a man five times older than her. And can you imagine how did the young child die?

After having internal injuries due to sexual trauma! It is absolutely unexceptable behavior. Every single organization for Human rights is calling for arresting the man and to be punished. The death occurred in the tribal area of Hardh in northwestern Yemen according to the report of Al Nahar.

This kind of event exists in the Middle East. Many kids are forced to marry older people. But forcing 8 year old child to marry a 40 old man is absolutely insane and unforgivable.

More than 140 million girls will become child brides between 2011 and 2020 and that 50 million of those will be under the age of 15 according to the United Nations Population Fund.

In Yemen more than quarter of young girls are married before turning 15. They are not slaves they need to make their own decisions in their lives and with this they lose access to education and social life. Besides that they are forced to having sex at a very young age which is the most awful thing in this case and with that they have health problems. Even the grown-ups should not be in a forced marriage and imagine doing that to a young sweet child?

There is a little protection for the ones that are suffering from this kind of issue and that is due to not having currently consistent established definition of ‘’child’’.

There is a 54 page report named ‘’How can you allow little girls to get married?’’ and there you can understand and realize the problems that those young girls have when they are forced to marry someone.

The legal age for marriage should be 18 – that is what most of the pro age-limit organizations agree on. But a law was created in February 2009 in Yemen where was set the minimum age for marriage at 17. This is un-Islamic and none religion approves it so this should stop as soon as possible and let those kids to have a childhood that they deserve.