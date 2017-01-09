Shock As Abdulkadir Kure Dies At 61

Former governor of Niger State, Engr Abdulkadir Kure, died yesterday evening in a German hospital. He was 61 years old.

The late Kure had gone to Germany to receive treatment for a liver related ailment.

Consequently, the Niger State government has declared three days state-wide mourning.

In their separate reactions to the news of Kure’s death, former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the immediate-past governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, commiserated with the deceased’s family, the government and people of the state and the political class on the sudden passing on of the late former governor.

Chief press secretary to the late Kure, Mahmud Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday in Minna, disclosed that the former governor died at about 5pm local time in the German hospital where he had been receiving treatment for about three weeks.

The statement indicated that his wife, Senator Zaynab Kure, was with him in Germany when he died.

It further indicated that the details of the burial rites would be made public as soon as other arrangements are concluded and urged the people to join the family in offering prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased former governor.

A source close to the family told LEADERSHIP that the former governor was responding to treatment and had spoken with some people even on Saturday from Germany.

It was learnt that his condition changed yesterday morning before he later gave up the ghost at about 5pm.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced three days of state-wide mourning for the former two-term governor.

The Niger state government, in a statement signed by the commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Jonathan Vatsa, in Minna last night, said that all flags would be flown at half mast throughout the state to mark the mourning period.

It also indicated that the state governor, Alhaji Sani Bello, had also declared a work-free day on the day of Kure’s burial to give all Nigerlites the opportunity to accord the departed leader a befitting burial.

The statement further noted that the government would miss the wise counsel of the former governor, who, despite political differences, never failed to offer meaningful advice to the government.

It recalled the intervention of the former governor during the recent labour crisis in the state, saying that it portrayed him as an elder statesman whose main concern was the progress and unity of the state.

“Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure remains a leader who out of office showed concern for the development of the state. His statesmanship saw him jettisoning party affiliation when he personally intervened in the recent labour crisis in the state,” the government said.

In his condolence message, General Babangida said: “The sudden death of former governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure, this (yesterday) afternoon in Germany comes to me as a great shock, but as a believer, all souls must taste death sooner or later.

“My amiable friend and companion is gone. We that were left behind are on transit sooner or later.”

He prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness on the late Kure and urged the family, people of Niger State and Nigeria in general to take heart and to pray for him in his journey to eternity.

I feel a sense of great personal loss – Sam Nda-Isaiah

The chairman, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Sam Nda-Isaiah, described the late Kure as an elder brother with whom he maintained closeness in spite of their political differences.

“Engr. Kure’s death comes as a rude shock. He was like an elder brother to me. In spite of our political differences we were extremely close. Politics never came between us. He was kind and selfless. I feel a sense of great personal loss. I will miss his counsel. This is a sad loss not just to the Nupe Kingdom and the industrious people of Niger State, but also to the nation. And I mean this literally. He would be missed. But he would always be in our hearts – for his diligence, exploits, and patriotic service. This will remain painful to me for a very long time. May his soul rest in peace,” Nda-Isaiah stated.

On his part, Speaker Yakubu Dogara lamented the loss of former Governor Abdulkadir Kure and consoled the people and government of Niger state.

Dogara, in a statement by his special adviser, media and public affairs, Turaki Hassan, said the former governor’s death was a big loss to Niger state and Nigeria.

He described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed.

The Speaker also extended his condolence to the late Kure’s immediate family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura also commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the demise of its former governor, the late Engr Kure.

Al-Makura described the late Kure as a community leader who contributed immensely to the development of Niger state and the entire country.

He said the deceased “served his people admirably well and entrenched love and sincerity among his people.”

The governor added that the late Kure will always be remembered and honoured for his laudable contributions to peace, stability and progress in his community and the country.

He prayed God Almighty to grant his soul eternal rest and to comfort his family, well-wishers and the people of Niger State.

For his part, Dr Aliyu, who succeeded the late Kure as governor, described his death as shocking and devastating.

In a condolence message signed by his media adviser, Israel Ebije, Aliyu said that Nigeria had lost a great politician.

“I find it difficult to come to terms with the reality that my brother, my friend, has left us so soon. I have been in touch with his wife since he travelled outside the country for treatment. I never knew his time was near.

“Niger state has lost an illustrious son. Nigeria has indeed lost a great human asset. My brother, Kure, died at a time his contribution was needed. He was a peacemaker, a role model and a bridge builder. May Aljannah Firdaus be his abode, May Allah console his wife, children and the entire Niger State,” he said.

Similarly, former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, described Kure’s death as a monumental loss to the political family and to the future political unity and cohesion among Nigerians.

Bafarawa, who is regarded as one of the closest associates of the late Kure, further described the late former governor as fearless, sincere and a devoted servant of Allah.

“We lost a brother, colleague and confidential man of many ideas and solutions toward the survival of our nation and nascent democracy.

“The late Kure was an embodiment of peace, a practical politician who preached national unity and cohesion among others and shared idealistic beliefs towards the greatness of Nigeria and its people,” he said.

Brief Profile Of the Late Engr Kure

The late Kure was born on February 26, 1956. He is survived by his wife, Senator Zaynab Kure, and six children – four male and two female.

He studied civil engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1976, did his NYSC in Benue State from 1976-1977, and started his working career with Niger State Ministry of Works as a pupil engineer before going for his master’s degree at University of Newcastle, United Kingdom, in 1981.

He returned to the state civil service and later left to join the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA) in Abuja as a senior engineer in 1985.

The late former governor retired from the FCDA in 1995 as director of engineering and became the governor of Niger State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.

He was later appointed chairman of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua where he served till 2010.

As governor, he introduced Sharia law in the state in May 2000.

The late Kure was a delegate to the 2014 National Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a frontline leader of the party in the state.

The late Kure will be remembered as a peaceful politician who preached against confrontational and violent politics, and promoted fairness and love for humanity and justice.

