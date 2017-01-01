Shock as Man is Found Comitted Sucide Wearing His Girlfriend’s Clothes

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean man, identified as Bernard Nleya has been found dead in his girlfriend’s room.

It has been revealed that the man actually killed himself this week while dressed in his girlfriend’s clothes following a misunderstanding.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Bernard Nleya of Mafeha village in Plumtree, hanged himself in his girlfriend’s bedroom after an argument in which he accused her of having an affair with one of her employees.

Nleya was found hanging on the rooftop of the bedroom by his girlfriend, Miriam Sibanda who alerted other residents.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that Nleya wore Sibanda’s skirt “over his trousers and he also had three of her blouses on”.

Nleya had, on the previous night, allegedly threatened to stab Sibanda, leading her to flee and sleep at a friend’s house.

No foul play was suspected.