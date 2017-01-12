Shock as Vehicle Goes Up in Flames at Berger Bridge in Lagos (Photos)
According to a social media user, @wristbangle:
“On my way to Ibafo Ogun State as I saw a burning bus few minutes ago causing heavy traffic for those travelling from various states to Lagos.”
See more photo below;
