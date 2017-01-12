Pages Navigation Menu

Shock as Vehicle Goes Up in Flames at Berger Bridge in Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Weird News/Gist

According to a social media user, @wristbangle:

“On my way to Ibafo Ogun State as I saw a burning bus few minutes ago causing heavy traffic for those travelling from various states to Lagos.”

See more photo below;Shock as Vehicle Goes Up in Flames at Berger Bridge in Lagos (Photos)

