The Trump dump: US dollar's woes drive Canadian dollar toward 77¢

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Trump dump: US dollar's woes drive Canadian dollar toward 77¢
The Globe and Mail
President-elect Donald Trump's news conference Wednesday sent the U.S. currency down as he failed to give many details about key fiscal policy issues that investors were looking for. “After a bounce in the U.S. close, USD has sold off hard again in
