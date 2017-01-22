Pages Navigation Menu

Shocker! Apostle Suleman fumes, reacts to Northern killings, Biafra

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the recent killings in the north. In the video clip, the cleric, in strong terms, condemns the killings while charging his congregants to defend themselves too.
