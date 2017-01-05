SHOCKER! S3x Worker Arrested While Trying To Dump Newborn Baby In Abuja

A 20-year-old woman identified only as Theresa has been arrested while trying to throw away her new born baby in Kuchi Dena, a slum in Gwarinpa. It was learnt that the suspect’s neighbours became suspicious about her and raised an alarm when they saw her behaving suspiciously at about 2.00p.m. yesterday.

Sources said the neighbours who became curious seeing that her pregnancy had almost disappeared, suspected that she might have delivered herself of the baby and killed it.

A source, which pleaded anonymity, said they were inquisitive and sought to know the content of a bucket she was carrying because the suspect was alleged to be a sex worker.

They found a new born baby in the bucket and then alerted the police.

A police source told City News that the woman, during investigation, confessed that she was trying to dispose the baby.

The source added that the woman did not know the baby’s father.

The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nurudden Sabo, confirmed the incident saying she confessed to have attempted to dispose the baby suspecting that since the baby was lifeless, she might be accused of having killed it.

“We took her to the hospital and the doctor checked the baby and the mother. The doctor confirmed that it was stillborn. She was not the cause of death but investigation is still on,” he said.

He said the doctor confirmed that there was no injury or sign of strangulation on the baby.

