Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking! Decomposed Body of Pretty Female Lecturer Found Inside Bush 2 Months After Abduction (Photo) – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shocking! Decomposed Body of Pretty Female Lecturer Found Inside Bush 2 Months After Abduction (Photo)
Nigeria Today
The decomposing body of a female lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Christie Agbulu who was kidnapped in Lokoja, Kogi State on November 25, 2016, has been found inside a …
Police recover body of lecturer killed in kidnappers' custodyGuardian

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.