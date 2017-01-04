Shocking! Decomposed Body of Pretty Female Lecturer Found Inside Bush 2 Months After Abduction (Photo) – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Shocking! Decomposed Body of Pretty Female Lecturer Found Inside Bush 2 Months After Abduction (Photo)
Nigeria Today
The decomposing body of a female lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Christie Agbulu who was kidnapped in Lokoja, Kogi State on November 25, 2016, has been found inside a …
Police recover body of lecturer killed in kidnappers' custody
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG