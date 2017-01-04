Shocking! Decomposed Body of Pretty Female Lecturer Found Inside Bush 2 Months After Abduction (Photo)

The decomposing body of a female lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Christie Agbulu who was kidnapped in Lokoja, Kogi State on November 25, 2016, has been found inside a bush.

Family sources revealed that the woman’s body was found by security operatives inside a bush in Lokoja. She was kidnapped after she left Makurdi on November 25, 2016, to visit a friend in Lokoja.

Those who kidnapped her had demanded for a ransom which the family paid for her release but they heartless abductors never released the woman’s body.

It was gathered then that her kidnappers had, on the day she was abducted, used her mobile phone to demand a ransom of N150, 000 to free her and that the sum of N100,000 was paid to her bank account and the kidnappers quickly used her ATM card to withdraw the money.

The police are now investigating the matter.