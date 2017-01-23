Shocking Details About Hlaudi, Mbalula, And The R631 Million Housing Scam

Ex-SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has long been involved in swindling money from the state.

Now, in an effort to recover more than R631 million paid out by the Free State’s former provincial MEC for Human Settlement, Mosebenzi Zwane – who now holds the position of Mineral Resources Minister – current MEC Sisi Ntombela’s department is suing 106 building contractors.

And, surprise, surprise, included in the group is Motsoeneng and Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula’s wife, Nozuko.

Talk about controversy.

But of course, there’s more – from News24:

According to court documents in the possession of Netwerk24, the Free State department of human settlements spent about R631m on housing between 2010 and 2011, with no houses to show for it. Department head Ntimotse Mokhesi provided details of the transactions in a sworn affidavit submitted to the High Court in Bloemfontein. According to Mokhesi, the department made payments to the contractors and suppliers without any written agreements or any proof that houses had been built or partially built. “The department hadn’t followed prescribed procedures to indicate who the suppliers were and who had been paid. The total amount paid was about R1bn,” he said. “The payments were made illegally because there were no contracts with suppliers and proper procedures weren’t followed. In addition, neither the national housing department nor the Treasury had approved it – or even knew about it. To top it all, none of the suppliers and contractors had lifted a finger or provided any materials,” Mokhesi’s statement reads.

And Hlaudi and Mbalula – another payday:

Motsoeneng and Mbalula were reported to have allegedly received millions from the transactions as trustees of two trusts.

Shocker, right?

Yet another controversial scam including government employees and taxpayers’ money. Will it ever end?

[source:news24]

