Shocking Images of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu Fighting with Prison warders Emerge
Embattled leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was pictured struggling with the prison officials as he made an attempt to go through an entrance which was used only by judges. The IPOB leader, who refused to adhere to the directive of the prison officials, was said to have repeatedly hit them with…
The post Shocking Images of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu Fighting with Prison warders Emerge appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG