Shocking Images of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu Fighting with Prison warders Emerge

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

Embattled leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was pictured struggling with the prison officials as he made an attempt to go through an entrance which was used only by judges. The IPOB leader, who refused to adhere to the directive of the prison officials, was said to have repeatedly hit them with…

