Shocking! Man Caught on CCTV Camera Having S3x With a Car Door in Broad Daylight (Video)

A man has been filmed having s3x with a car door shocking people with the act.

According to Metro UK, the incident occurred in the Czech Republic city of Pilsen.

Witnesses claimed the man has stimulated himself several times on other parked cars and eventually on this particular car before casually sauntering off as if nothing unusual had happened.

The owner of the car molested in the video said he’d released the footage to warn local car owners, and attempt to fend off any further advances from the mystery man.

Attraction to inanimate objects or objectophilia is uncommon, and studies into the issue have been limited due to the small number of available research subjects.