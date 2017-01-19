Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking! Man Discovers Bundles of Naira Notes in His Grandmother’s Room After She Died (Photo)

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Weird News/Gist

According to a Twitter user, Adda Fatee (@Adda_Fadi2) bundles of old Naira notes were discovered in his grand-mother’s room after she recently passed away.Shocking! Man Discovers Bundles of Naira Notes in His Grandmother's Room After She Died (Photo) 2

“Found this in my grandma’s room after she diedd 😢😢😢😢,” the social media user captioned a photo of the bundle of cash. See the photo of the money below;Shocking! Man Discovers Bundles of Naira Notes in His Grandmother's Room After She Died (Photo)

