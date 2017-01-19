Shocking! Man Discovers Bundles of Naira Notes in His Grandmother’s Room After She Died (Photo)
According to a Twitter user, Adda Fatee (@Adda_Fadi2) bundles of old Naira notes were discovered in his grand-mother’s room after she recently passed away.
“Found this in my grandma’s room after she diedd ,” the social media user captioned a photo of the bundle of cash. See the photo of the money below;
The post Shocking! Man Discovers Bundles of Naira Notes in His Grandmother’s Room After She Died (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG