Shocking! Man P3nis Gets Stuck Inside a Water Bottle While Trying to Pee

A man accidentally got his p*nis stuck in a mineral water bottle while trying to pee.

This shocking incident happened in Malaysia.

According to Metro UK, the 21-year-old man claims that he had to pee in the middle of the night but as he was desperate, he decided to use the water bottle because he could not reach the bathroom in time.

But when he tried to remove his p*nis, it became stuck in the narrow mouth of the bottle.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Mohd Sani Harul, the man had initially tried to cut the water bottle himself while at his home in Teluk Gong, Malaysia yesterday.

The spokesman said: ‘He used a metal saw, but ended up injuring his p*nis, causing it to bleed.’

Firefighters from the Port Klang and Andalas fire stations were called to the scene and managed to free the man’s p*nis.

The victim was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for treatment where he is said to be in stable condition.