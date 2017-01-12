A 47-year-old Frenchman sentenced to 12-months in jail by a court in Switzerland for having s3x without a condom with a s3xual partner who had believed he was wearing one.

According to ATS news agency, the court in the landmark decision, determined that having s*x without a condom if the use of a condom is expected by those involved, is considered r*pe.

It was learnt that the Frenchman had met his s*x partner, a Swiss woman, through the dating app, Tinder.

Reports had it that on a second date at the woman’s house, they began to have s*x with a condom, but the man later removed it. The woman said she only realised that he was no longer wearing a condom after the s*x was over.

The court judged that if the woman had known that her partner wasn’t wearing a condom, she would have refused s*x with him.

The victim’s lawyer who spoke to a correspondent on Tuesday, said the decision was “a first for Switzerland.”

The court handed the Frenchman a 12-month suspended jail sentence, but the decision can be appealed.