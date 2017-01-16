Shocking Video Exposes SAPS Officer Killing A Colleague And Blaming Robbers

In times of war they call it ‘friendly fire’, but unfortunately this story has a gruesome and unhappy ending.

During a robbery at a petrol station last Thursday in Katlehong, Gauteng, an officer died from gunshot wounds.

That in itself is unfortunately not unusual, but it is the subsequent statements on the incident that have raised alarms.

TimesLive below:

Earlier today‚ Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said the police officer was shot after being “ambushed by heavily armed criminals” and that a case of murder‚ attempted murder and business robbery was being investigated. But video footage has called into question the police’s version of events.

That aforementioned video footage – be warned, the footage is rather graphic:

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesman Moses Dlamini says the incident is under investigation:

“What is supposed to be reported is that a policeman was killed by another. But what is reported is that he was killed by robbers.” Dlamini said the incident had not been reported to the directorate by the police as protocol required. “It is supposed to be reported to the station commander and the station commander makes sure it gets reported to Ipid. It is the responsibility of all police officers to report such cases‚” he said. Dlamini confirmed that the directorate was investigating the killing of a police officer by a colleague and possible tampering with the scene‚ as another police officer could be seen trying to move the officer who was shot.

It’s obvious that is a tragic ending for all involved, but compounding things by tampering with evidence can only do further damage.

[source:timeslive]

