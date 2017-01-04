Shocking! Woman Caught Having S3X With 13-Years-Old Boy

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman identified as Memory Muganhu,has been accused of having s3xual intercourse with a teenage boy several times after luring him with fruit jam.



According to H-metro, Memory Muganhu, who resides along Muneni Street in New Mabvuku, is also said to have threatened to stab the 13-year-old boy to death in the event that he tells anyone of the ‘sex ordeals’.

However, luck ran out for Memory after a neighbour who had been watching her movements revealed the incidents to his mother.

The matter was then taken to the police leading to Muganhu’s arrest.

She was hauled to the Harare magistrates’ court charged with aggravated indecent assault.

Memory is today expected to appear before magistrate Temba Kuwanda for trial.

Circumstances leading to her arrest are that sometime in August last year the teenage boy went to Memory’s house with intentions to play with her sons.

Reports are that Memory called the boy into her bedroom where she allegedly sweet-talked the boy into having sex with her.

Memory is alleged to have promised the boy some jam in the event that he had sexual intercourse with her.

She then undressed the boy and had sexual intercourse with him.

The State alleges that Memory continued having sex with the teenage boy on separate several times until November 15 when she threatened the boy with a knife in the event that he reveals the ‘acts’ to anyone.

Four days after the threats were made, Memory’s neighbour only identified as Mai Reggie told the boy’s mother about what had been going on over the days, according to the State.

The boy’s mother decided to take the matter to the police leading to Memory’s arrest.

