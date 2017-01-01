Shooter kills 11, himself in Brazil New Year’s party rampage

A gunman stormed a house party and killed 11 people, including his former wife and 8-year-old son, before shooting himself in the head during a New Year’s party in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas late on Saturday. Police in the state of São Paulo said the shooter, identified as 46-year-old Sidnei Ramis de Araújo,…

