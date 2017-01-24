Pages Navigation Menu

Shortly after Trump assumes office, LGBT rights page erased from Whitehouse website

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

Shortly after Donald Trump assumed office, everything on the Whitehouse’ official website was moved and archived on a new Obama website and was replaced with a Trump site.

The updated WhiteHouse.gov website neglected to include certain social issues that seem to matter to some America citizens, issues like LGBT rights, Civil rights and climate change.

A search for LGBT on the WhiteHouse.gov website came up with a blank.

Trump made it clear during his campaign that he was opposed to same-sex marriage and his Vice, Mike Pence, shares the same view has never hidden the fact that he is anti-gay.

