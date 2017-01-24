Shortly after Trump assumes office, LGBT rights page erased from Whitehouse website

Shortly after Donald Trump assumed office, everything on the Whitehouse’ official website was moved and archived on a new Obama website and was replaced with a Trump site.

The updated WhiteHouse.gov website neglected to include certain social issues that seem to matter to some America citizens, issues like LGBT rights, Civil rights and climate change.

A search for LGBT on the WhiteHouse.gov website came up with a blank.



Trump made it clear during his campaign that he was opposed to same-sex marriage and his Vice, Mike Pence, shares the same view has never hidden the fact that he is anti-gay.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

