Shortly after Trump assumes office, LGBT rights page erased from Whitehouse website
Shortly after Donald Trump assumed office, everything on the Whitehouse’ official website was moved and archived on a new Obama website and was replaced with a Trump site.
The updated WhiteHouse.gov website neglected to include certain social issues that seem to matter to some America citizens, issues like LGBT rights, Civil rights and climate change.
A search for LGBT on the WhiteHouse.gov website came up with a blank.
Trump made it clear during his campaign that he was opposed to same-sex marriage and his Vice, Mike Pence, shares the same view has never hidden the fact that he is anti-gay.
