Should you stay Friends with your Ex? WATCH a New Episode of Dolapo Oni’s “So You Wanna Get Married” with … – Bella Naija

Should you stay Friends with your Ex? WATCH a New Episode of Dolapo Oni's “So You Wanna Get Married” with …
This episode of Dolapo Oni's “So You Wanna Get Married” is a table talk about love, marriage, dating and relationships. On this episode, they discuss the topic “Friends with the Ex” and the guests are Nicole Asinugo, Niyi Coker and Efua Oyofo. Watch below.
