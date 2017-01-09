Should You Trust Your Kids with Close Relatives?

By Grace Essen Part of our duties as mums entails being present to watch over our children at all times, this in reality is not possible you and I know that too well. But how can we protect our children from possible harm they might be exposed to when we have gone away to work, market, hospital, church or anywhere we need to go? A lot might be going on in our homes which we not aware of.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

