Show Commitment To Your Various Assignments – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has charged the State Executive Council to show commitment in their various places of assignment for the success of the present administration.

Governor Ortom gave the charge while presiding over the first 2017 State Executive Council meeting held at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi.

The governor cited parts of the concession speech made by the defeated immediate past president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, reminding his appointees that the success or failure of a leader depends largely on the nature of subordinates such a leader has. Governor Ortom explained that he had chosen to draw the attention of the Executive Council members to the former Ghanian President’s address because it is a lesson to every administration that wants to succeed.

He said his principle of governance is that appointees should work hard and selflessly advise the leader for the good of the society, pointing out the part of Mahama’s address which read “…the success or failure of a leader depends on the kind of people he or she is surrounded with….The praise-singing sycophants who act on the dictates of their stomachs are only specialised in telling you what you want to hear.”

Governor Ortom said the future of Benue depends on the decisions the present leadership of the state makes, urging his appointees to always initiate people-oriented policies and conduct affairs of their ministries, departments and agencies in a transparent and accountable manner.

In separate reactions, the Chief of Staff, Honourable Terwase Orbunde, commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Emmanuel Manger, the head of Service, Adaikwu Inwata and Finance Commissioner, David Olofu all described Governor Ortom as a great leader with exceptional qualities whose wise and proactive decisions motivate those working under him to succeed.

