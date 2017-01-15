Show me your office

By Denrele Animasaun

“The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them.” — Karl Marx

Compliments of the New Year! I don’t know about you, but it seems that the world has gone mad. The world of politics has turned its head and everywhere you look, someone, somewhere is behaving in a way that is so unbecoming. Closer to home, the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh is refusing to accept the election outcome and our president with the other African statesmen visited to try and convince him to gracefully concede.

So far, the white-clothed man is not budging, it is not going to end well. The former Ghanaian President John Mouahama refuses to leave the statehouse when his tenure ended, he forwarded his request that he wants to remain in the presidential house to the incoming president, Nana Akufo-Addo. This audacious and preposterous request was swiftly turned down. Some people do not know when to leave, they hold on to the vestiges of power as if their very existence depends on it.

Terrible how disgraceful these people are, always milking their gilded positions and some would go as far as rebadging their former positions so they could be addressed with the same reverence. They fail to understand that the post is not for life and it should not be seen as do or die. On the other hand, Barack Obama and his family have moved out of the White House, the removal men came and took their belonging ten days before the new president’s inauguration. The move was seamless; one president moves out and the new one moves in. It is simple so why do people have to make it so contentious.

Judging from Obama’s countenance, he does not seem overly concerned about leaving the office of the President, in fact, some people are begging him to stay for one more tenure( he can’t, he has served the maximum two terms). He is happy that he has done right by the American people and he has left the economy in a better state than he found it, more people are at work, more Americans can access affordable healthcare and he has mended bridges with the old enemy like Cuba and strengthen others across the world. History, I believe, will judge Obama well. I hear that some say what has he done for black people? Well, the question is, what have these people done themselves? The jibes will go on and the Obamas have weathered the political and hatred storm with grace and maturity. Like Michelle Obama said;” when they go low, we go high” theydefinitely did that and what an example for others to follow. In less than ten days, they would wish that Obama stayed in office once a certain Mr Trump comes in.

I am not sure America is ready for Donald Trump and those who think that he has the right temperament to be the commander-in-chief, have got another thing coming. They are in for a rude awakening; he will put some of our politicians to shame.

Here is a man that knows how to make enemies and alienate friends and is a typical narcissist, egomaniac and a touch of Emperor Nero about him. This man is a loose cannon and I pity the prospect of President Trump. Everything that could go wrong with this man and those around him has gone wrong. As we wait with bated breath for what this brash, crass, petulant, thinned skin, snake oil seller, carpetbagger will do next. This man has divided America. And we all know that when America sneezes, the whole world catches a cold. There is a lesson to learn here, sometimes people cut their nose to spite their face. They say if you lay with dogs, you will get fleas and am afraid there is going to be a lot of that going around and sadly, that it will be everyone’s problem. At the end of the day, the country will still be standing long after they are gone and what people may remember, is the legacy they leave behind. So it better be a good one.

There is a whole double dealing going on and depending on which news channel you listen to, this man is taking every American down with him, the Republicans definitely scrapped the barrel to pull Trump out of their bag of tricks. They will rue the day that they lay down with Trump. It is going to be a living nightmare that would wish that Obama could return and get them out of this self-destructive mess of a hole they dug for themselves. Well, Obama left the White House and he is expected to return the Airforce one and two. Nigerian politicians please take note, no whiff of scandal and no corrupt practices and he left with the highest approval rating for a second term president ever.

Here in the UK, the Brexit plan is going awry, I am not sure the politicians know what they have got themselves into; so they tell us Brexit means Brexit, whatever that means, and there is soft or hard Brexit. I wish they could make up their mind. What is clear is that you should not believe what the politicians tell us, they speak gobbledegook, utter nonsense so doesn’t believe their spin dismiss anything that insults your intelligence.

So where ever you look, the politicians are making a bad job of every situation, they have as usual created problems where there were none and now, everyone will have to deal with their mess. It is a dirty job but someone has got to do it.

Dino, show me your office

Talking about offices,Dino Melaye of Kogi West senatorial district seems to have lost his constituency office; he does not seem to locate the office. Trouble is, the office was paid for and it is proving so elusive that Dino seems confused but some of his constituents are happy to help him locate the said office. Up until now there is a picture of a shell of a building that may or may not be the constituency office. Some of the helpful constituents have confirmed that Kaba is the headquarters of Kogi West Senatorial district and as far as they know, rightly or wrongly, there is no office in the area.

They know where his family house used to be in the village but they said that has fallen into disrepair. What they have also said is that the good senator has been seen around giving away a peculiar item to some his young constituents. Dino’s predecessor, Smart Adeyemi did have a senatorial office and several surgeries in the local government where he meets his constituents. So, where is Dino’s office? He said his office is in the Iluafon Quarters, Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area – we are still trying to locate it. So can someone ask Dino to show us where his office is and where are the officers?

Thing haven’t changed much. My father wrote in Voice of reason…Our Representatives. Their Report card (1) January,2002. He wrote..”Seek and thou shall find, knock and it shall open unto you.”… So the scriptures admonish. The words of wisdom; and they are the words of the wise one. In my column of Sunday January 6, 2002 under the headline..Our representatives: Their report cards, I asked our them to send me address of their constituency offices and their complimentary staff.

Because, I was not sure we had many. I must confess that what turned up has pleasantly surprised me, Someone directed my attention to the fact that I was not seeking information that has not been provided. In fact, the information had been provided as far back as Thursday, August 30, 2001, thanks to the Centre for Democratic Leadership and Communication (CEDELC),

The report identified 236 constituency offices. There were 220 others with constituencies offices and officers and some had phone contacts but no office addresses and one was surprised what phones had to do with offices and officers, On the face of it, there are some outstanding representatives of the people who ought to be commended for meeting their statutory obligations even if minimally.

The speaker of the House, Ghali Na’Abba, had his office on Gidan Buhari Road, Gandun Albasa and four officers to man it, The most outstanding, however, has been Hon.Chkuemeka U. Nwajiuba, member Okigwe South(Imo). Emeka has his office at Orie Mbara Market Square along Umuahia-Anara Federal Road, Local Government Area. He has 10 officers on his constituency staff. His staff spoke highly of him and his credo he said;” oftentimes, people get into office and forget their source of strength, that is, the electorate. My desire is to be different (emphasis mine). Although I was elected under the platform of the people’s Democratic Party, I am in great affinity with all my constituents irrespective of political affiliations and beliefs”

For the avoidance of doubt, I do not know Emeka personally nor have I met him before, but I am impressed with his report card. he had not discriminated against any part of his constituency, not included in any scandals, over inflation or contract, not involved in common vices of office immorality, drunkenness, drunk addiction. He has not abandoned his supporters and those who worked to get him into office, these are what I did and what have done and I have not done ,and I have not done, and say to you who I serve,”

Time I say to bring out the report card for representatives,2017.

