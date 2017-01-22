Shun pipeline vandalism, Delta Waterways chairman tells N-Delta youths

By Dapo Akinrefon

CHAIRMAN of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Chief Boro Opudu has appealed to people from the Niger Delta to maintain the peace and avoid any form of pipeline vandalism saying government can only address the development needs of the people in an atmosphere of peace.

While he commended the recent visit of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta, Opudu called for quick take-off of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko.

In a statement, Chief Opudu said: “The recent visit of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta, which was a fact-finding missipn, is a commendable development because the visit has clearly shown that the existing structures and facilities at Kurutie (the temporary site for the Maritime University) are enough for the University to take off.

“This confidence-building and fact-finding mission heralds readiness of the Federal Government to engage the Niger Delta positively on development matters particularly when this is translated to reality in no distant time,as the Niger Delta needs less talk and more visible action of real development.”

Calling on Niger Deltans to eschew violence he said the Federal Government can no longer give insecurity excuses to dodge its task of developing the region.

He said: “With the positive feelers of pragmatic development of the Niger Delta heralded by the Vice-President, I hereby appeal and call on all Niger Deltans to maintain the peace and avoid any form of pipeline vandalism as government can only address the development needs of the people in an atmosphere of peace. Peace maintained in the Niger, the Federal government can no longer give insecurity excuses to dodge its task of developing us.”

In addition, Chairman of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee said “As further indicator of its intention to develop the Niger Delta signalled by the Vice-President’s recent visit, the Federal Government should quicken the take-off of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko. The moment the Maritime University takes off in no distant time, it will boost the confidence of the Niger Delta people in the Buhari-led government and put an end to feelings and thoughts of alienation, antagonism, persecution, deliberate underdevelopment and sidelining of Niger Deltans. Development of the Niger Delta in project-execution and quick take-off of the Maritime University will give a sense of belonging to Niger Delta region.

“The visit of the Vice-President to the Niger Delta is an eloquent testimony of President Buhari’s readiness to engage the Niger Delta in a positive way and this demands that Niger Deltans key into this new development by avoding any divisive issue bound to distract attention away from the ideals of this confidence-building and fact-finding visit. The word is peace and collective puruit of development in the Niger Delta in line with best global practices.”

The post Shun pipeline vandalism, Delta Waterways chairman tells N-Delta youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

