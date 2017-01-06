Sick Actor “Prince James Uche” Evicted From Hospital Due To Debt

Nollywood Actor Prince James Evicted From Hospital. Ailing Veteran Nollywood Actor, Prince James Uche has now been evicted from the hospital for inability to pay bills owed to the hospital that has been housing him. As revealed by his Son, the family has once again Appealed to Nigerians to Help His Father. ALSO READ: Why Army Banned Soldiers’ Use of Social Media Read what the Son Posted below: GOOD MORNING NIGERIANS HOME AND ABROAD,I WANT TO SINCERELY THANK YOU, WHO HAVE DONATED TO SAVE MY FATHER’S LIFE,MY FAMILY AND I APPRECIATE YOU ALL,U WILL NEVER FALL ILL..AMEN. TODAY(JAN.3RD) IS A DAY I WILL NEVER FORGET IN MY LIFE AS WE HAVE BEEN ASKED TO LEAVE THE HOSPITAL DUE TO OUR INCCURED DEBTS,MY DREAM FOR MY FATHER TO SEE AND REGAIN BACK HIS HEALTH IS GETTING HOPLESS,WITH HEAVINESS IN MY SOUL I STILL PLEAD WITH THE GOOD PEOPLE OF NIGERIA TO SOW A SEED IN MY BELOVED FATHER’S LIFE,NOTHING IS TOO SMALL TO HELP…PLS I BEG OF YOU ALL..PLS KINDLY SUPPORT VIA PRINCE JAMES UCHE-ZENITHBANK-ACCT-1001063788 …OR..http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8 ….INFO CALL-TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU-08023200557…EJIRO OKURAME–08030519374. PLS LET 2017 BE OUR DADDY’S TESTIMONY YEAR…GOD BLESS YOU ALL…AMEN…#SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHETEAM #CHIEFEJIROOKURAME. SIGNED–UCHE JNR JAMES UCHE. Please help save his life for […]

