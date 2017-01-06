Sick Nollywood actor ejected from hospital over incurred debt

Nollywood veteran actor, James Uche who is battling with kidney illness and needs 11 million for a transplant has been ejected from the hospital. The hospital had earlier threatened to stop the actor’s treatment and eject him over incurred debt. His son, James Uche Jnr in an Instagram post revealed the actor’s current state. He […]

