Sick Nollywood Actor Returns to the Hospital after Being Ejected

Nollywood veteran actor Prince James Uche, on 3rd of January was sent out of the hospital over inability to pay for his hospital bills amidst threats from the hospital management.

An appeal has been re-launched by his children to encourage Nigerians to keep contributing funds for his treatment and total recovery as the veteran actor lies in anguish and agony at the hospital.

Read their message below:

“Good morning nigerians home & abroad,the serenity prayers was in our hearts the whole time and that helped guide us through…without your continous prayers and donations…we wuldnt have made it…by the grace of god,my family will never shed tears again because you all sent my dad back to the hospital to continue his treatment with your support…God bless you all abundantly in jesus name…amen!….

Pls kindly support via Prince James Uche, Zenith bank-acct-1001063788 …or..http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8 ….info call-torino emeka ojukwu-08023200557…ejiro okurame–08030519374. pls let 2017 be our daddy’s testimony year…God bless you all…amen…#saveprincejamesucheteam #chiefejirookurame signed–uche jnr james uche”

Watch an appeal video below:

Via-Tori.ng