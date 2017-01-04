Sickening: Teenager live-streams suicide

A 12-year-old girl has live-streamed her suicide by hanging for the world to see.

Livestreamed suicide is quickly becoming the norm on social media but it is every bit as morbid as it should be.

A 12-year-old, Katelyn Nichole Davis joined the trend after she livestreamed her suicide by hanging on December 30, 2016.

ALSO READ: Teenager live streams her own suicide on Periscope [Video]

A student of Cedartown Middle School, who hailed from Silver Creek, Polk County, Georgia, Katelyn had lived with her mother prior to the incident.

Th circumstances surrounding her suicide and what may have provoked it, remains unknown.

Katelyn is hardly the first to indulge in this sickening trend and sadly, will not be the last.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

