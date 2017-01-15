Sign Death Warrant, Reduce Number of Condemned Inmates, NPS Tells Governors

The leadership of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS), has asked State governors who are reluctant to sign death execution for condemned inmates to hurriedly do so, in order to reduce their number in prison facilities across the nation and thus, reduce congestion.

The Service, which revealed that there are 1,640 condemned inmates in it facilities national wide, said, “governor’s would do the nation good if they append execution order submitted to them.

Spokesperson of the Prisons Service, Francis Enobore, made the revelation weekend, at a parley with Interior Correspondents.

He however advised governors to do the sign the death execution orders or commute their death sentences to terms of imprisonment.

His words, “The problem of condemned prisoners is still a very big challenged to NPS and this we can largely blamed on state governor’s”.

“The truth is that we have appealed to these relevant authorities , particularly, Chief Executives of States .The fact is that , a prisoner gets to his last bus stop and is condemned to death, he has automatically exhausted his appeal to the Supreme Court, his only escape will be if his death sentence can be commuted to a term of imprisonment .

“But you know there is a kind of silent moratorium that most governors are not too willing to endorse death sentences.

You are not signing their execution, yet you are not commuting their death sentences to terms of imprisonment, so that we can get them transferred to a place where they can be remodeled or rebranded for the society. this is a burden on us.” he Stated

“According to him, these errors create very big problem for us. This is why we are not tired of appealing to them to do the needful so that we will be able to really manage these people effectively.”

While cautioning Nigerians against stigmatising released prisoners, Enebore said , regrettably, once a person has stepped into prison, the society automatically rejects them even when they are sometime, innocent.

This attitude is senseless, I don’t see this act as a deterring effect, because you are indirectly pushing that person back to criminal life, because if he is rejected there is a group that is ready and willing to take them into their fold.”

