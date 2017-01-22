Pages Navigation Menu

Signs Uhuru is backing Kenneth for Nairobi’s governorship anger rivals – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Signs Uhuru is backing Kenneth for Nairobi's governorship anger rivals
Peter Kenneth, a former Member of Parliament for Gatanga and presidential candidate, in Bondo, Siaya on January 10, 2015. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The Nation has learnt that a low-key State House meeting a …
Jubilee aspirants stand no chance of clinching Nairobi seat – KideroThe Star, Kenya
Peter Kenneth set to get Jubilee ticket as rivals lured with new posts to quitThe Standard (press release)
Jubilee has no chance in Nairobi – KideroCitizen TV (press release)
Hivisasa.com
all 6 news articles »

