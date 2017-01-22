Signs Uhuru is backing Kenneth for Nairobi’s governorship anger rivals – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Signs Uhuru is backing Kenneth for Nairobi's governorship anger rivals
Daily Nation
Peter Kenneth, a former Member of Parliament for Gatanga and presidential candidate, in Bondo, Siaya on January 10, 2015. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The Nation has learnt that a low-key State House meeting a …
Jubilee aspirants stand no chance of clinching Nairobi seat – Kidero
Peter Kenneth set to get Jubilee ticket as rivals lured with new posts to quit
Jubilee has no chance in Nairobi – Kidero
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG