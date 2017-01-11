Simeone Sees Positives In Atletico’s Loss

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone believes advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey is more important than the loss to Las Palmas.

The capital club recorded a 3-2 loss at home to Las Palmas , but made it to the next stage with a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Griezmann and Correa scored in the second half to put Atletico in control, after winning 2-0 away, but lack of concentration saw the visitors score two late goals.

Atletico head coach Simeone, however, focused on the positives, telling reporters: “It’s never nice to lose, but the positive of being in the quarter-finals is greater than the negative of this defeat.

“The final five minutes weren’t good. Yet I will take away plenty of positives from the match.”

Griezmann’s second-half goal took his tally to three in as many matches and Simeone said: “When [Griezmann] scores it looks like he’s playing better, but there are some matches where he doesn’t score despite also playing better.

“Obviously, though, it’s better for us if he scores. He opened up the match.”

Simeone continued: “I thought it was a complete performance from the whole team.

“[Correa] kept up his improvement, as he always creates chances and is always working towards a goal. He’ll be important going forward.”

