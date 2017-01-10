Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury resort in Lagos – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury resort in Lagos
Pulse Nigeria
Seems like Simi and Adekunle Gold are tired of hiding their relationship in the closet. There have been rumours the duo have being in a relationship for quite a while now, and they seem to have confirmed it in a subtle kind of way. Yesterday, January 9
Romantic Getaway? A Video Shoot? Simi & Adekunle Gold spotted together on a Private BeachBella Naija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.