Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Simon Kolawole: Buhari’s battle with poetry and prose

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Simon Kolawole Mario Matthew Cuomo, former three-time governor of the American state of New York, was known for his poetic use of language in the political space. For instance, speaking on his supposed presidential plans in 1986, he quipped: “I have no plans, and no plans to plan.” He eventually did not run — […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Simon Kolawole: Buhari’s battle with poetry and prose appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.