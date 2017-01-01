SIMON ZENKE ‘MY FANTASTIC FIVE TARGETS’

IT is a brand new year with most people making the usual ‘new year, new resolution’ commitment but former Nigerian junior international, Simon Zenke, is looking beyond the immediate future as he spoke candidly about his life-long targets and aspirations.

“My aspiration in life is to be a better husband, better father, prepare a better future for my children, to be a good example to upcoming footballers and above all, to make heaven,” Simon, whose surname -Zenke – in his native Tiv community in Benue State – means king, said via electronic mail with MORAKINYO ABODUNRIN. “My late father once told me that his grandfather, Makera, was the king of our village.”

Zenke who clocked 27 on December 24 is gradually fulfilling some his set targets as a dotting and loving father complete with an adorable family unit.

‘Happiness,’ argued Mitt Romney (an American politician),’ is a function of the number of people you love, and happiness is directly related to how many people are in our lives and how deeply we are bonded with them.’

Indeed, happiness, joy and tranquility are there for all to see in the house of ‘King Zenke’ judging from a recent family album with his adorable wife and children posing for the camera with effortless ease.

“At first, I was attracted to my wife because of her beauty and simplicity but I eventually fell in love with her because she has the fear of God,” explained Zenke, adding: “God has used her to bless me with three beautiful kids; two girls and a boy. They are my greatest achievements in my life and the source of my joy.”

Yet football is all about joy for Zenke despite some initial set back at the outset of his career.

“My experiences with the national team are a mixed one,” explained Zenke. “It took off with a lot of promises with the U-17 national team but ended with disappointment with the U-20 national team; I felt

“When I think about it, the pain and disappointment I felt when I was dropped from the Flying Eagles’ squad to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Canada 2007 and it still lingers on till date after I contributed to the team finishing second at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Congo and being denied the fruit of my labour (and representing the country) at the World Cup because I had no godfather really got me depressed but I was able to overcome all these by the grace of God.”

That set back notwithstanding, playing football has been a dream come true for Zenke after starting out with modest Kaduna United and Niger Tornadoes, he eventually made a breakthrough abroad with clubs in France, Turkey and Belgium.

“My experiences with clubs here in Europe is equally filled with ups and downs as well,” stated Zenke, who was a Coupe Gambardella winner in the colours of French club, Strasbourg, in 2006. “In racing club de Strasbourg in France, it was fun with the juniors and I progressed really well. But with the professionals (senior team), it was more difficult because the coach didn’t trust young players.

“My breakthrough in Europe actually came in my first year in Europe and that was in 2006 when my Racing Club de Strasbourg defeated Olympique L yon that had the likes of Benzema, Rémy and co at the junior (U/18) French FA Cup final at the Stade de France 3-1 and I scored our third goal.

“That same season, we were also our regional champions and I scored in the final as well. But it took another season before I got my chance with the first team in the French Ligue; and I scored my first professional goal with the first team in my second game against Olympique de Marseille.

“But later, there was instability with the board of directors; and that led to bad decision which eventually led to the club going into bankruptcy.”

Yet Zenke has proved time and time again that he is a guy made of steel as he found his form with Samsunspor- a professional Turkish football club located in the city of Samsun:

“My best experience, club wise, is with Samsunspor where I’m regarded today as a legend because I contributed in bringing them to the Turkish Super Lig. I was the top scorer in the league that same season and was the best foreign player in the league.”

The totality of Zenke’s life has all been that of struggle and can as well be regarded as a self-made guy. He became an orphan in 2002 after the unfortunate passage of his father which actually followed the painful death of his mother two years earlier. He would have even foreclosed the dream of playing football at some point but Zenke proved there was truism in the saying that ‘not what we experience, but how we perceive what we experience, determines our fate,’ as he explained how he battled the vicissitudes of life. “To start with, I lost my mum in 2000 and my father in 2002 but before the death of my father, I made a promise that I would at least, finished my secondary school education before going into football.

“I remember vividly in 2004, that’s my final year at Command Day Secondary School in Kaduna; I received a very tempting offer from Ranchers Bees Football Club. It was very tempting because I was struggling financially to look after my younger ones but I kept my promise to my dad.

“I wrote my WAEC as I couldn’t afford NECO for lack of finance, but as God would have it, I came out with a very good result. That same year, I went on trials at Nasarawa United and I did very well but I was dropped because I had no god father. But few weeks later, I went to another trial at Niger Tornadoes in Minna and to the glory of God, I signed with them. And after six games, I was invited to the national U-17 national team. I took my chance and the rest is history.

“I have a lot of great moments in my young life. Personally, the first day I set my eyes on my wife and secondly, the birth of all my children, then professionally I took a lot of pride when I scored my first professional goal with Racing Club de Strasbourg against Olympique de Marseille with the likes of Nasri, Djibril Cissé, Mamadou Niang, amongst others, at a sellout crowd at the Stade Vélodrome.

“Secondly, first season with Samsunspor when we got promotion to the Super Lig and I received the highest goal scorer award. I was the best foreign player and also voted I in the team of the season.

“As for sad moments, I cannot forget the death of my parents (Mr. and Mrs. Aloysius Makera Zenke). And secondly, the death of my best friend (Anthony Patrick) and another sad moment for me till today was the manner I was dropped from the national Under-20 team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada in 2007.”

Andrew Randa, a close confidant of Zenke for over a decade, spoke of the player in glowing terms, especially on how he has been able to handle the vagaries of life: “I’ve known Simon (Zenke) for more than a decade now and we have developed a relationship over the years; he is a strong character who went through a lot in his career. I remember how disappointed he was when he was dropped from the Flying Eagles team to Canada 2007.

“It wasn’t a good period for him but he was able to get through it all and continue with his career despite helping the team secure a spot at the U20 World Cup that year.

“He is a family man who dots on his daughters and wife. Family is very important to him because the loss of his parents made him grow up faster which in turn gave him a new understanding of family. I also like the fact that he loves other sports too and not just football,” he revealed.

Of course, life has been so good for Zenke forthwith and he enthused that football has helped him achieve some of his dream and that the ‘beautiful game’ has beautified his career.

He explained further: “I love to travel and discover new place; new food, and new things and thank God for my job, because it has really helped me to tour the world.

“I love good food. My best food used to be pounded yam and vegetable soup but since I met my wife (she’s Franco-Ivorien), it has changed to semolina and okro soup. “As a footballer, I love watching football and am a diehard Manchester United fan, and my role models are Wayne Rooney and Julius Aghahowa.

“I love basketball as well, but I only support the team King Lebron James plays for and I’m also a tennis freak, a big fan of both Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Because of what Luis Hamilton is doing in Formula 1, I’ve picked interest in the sport too.”

Though a lover of good things and what money can buy, Zenke is not a spendthrift after all. “I love to look good to my taste but I have soft spot for sneakers and I’ve a good collection of Air Jordan’s.

“I’m not much of a corporate or traditional dresser unless occasion warrants it. I love to dress down with a jean and t-shirt which must have my own special touch.

“I love cars but mind you, I don’t spend my money on them like other footballers do. For instance, I bought a Volkswagen Touareg when I signed my first professional contract in 2008 and a lot of people thought I was stupid then. But I used that car in Europe until last summer when I took it to Nigeria.

“I recently bought my wife a white Range Rover Evoque and I’ve been contemplating buying myself a Range Rover Sport but when I look at the price, I remember that I’ve children as I needed to prepare their future,” revealed King Zenke.

The post SIMON ZENKE ‘MY FANTASTIC FIVE TARGETS’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

