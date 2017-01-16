Simone Zaza Blames Himself For Flopping At West Ham

Simone Zaza is hoping to earn himself a long-term stay at Valencia by producing the kind of performances he admits he failed to do at West Ham.

Zaza readily admits his stay in England, where he made 11 appearances for West Ham without scoring a single goal after joining on a season-long loan from Juventus last summer, was not a good one but he is determined to show what he can do in Spain.

“Everything started badly from the outset, I think the main blame lies with me because I was not right mentally, I was very negative and in all the things that happened I never saw the positive side.

