Simple ways to reduce blood pressure

By Sola Ogundipe

High Blood Pressure is a dangerous condition that can damage your heart. It affects one in four people in Nigeria and 1 billion people worldwide. Left uncontrolled, High Blood Pressure raises risk of heart disease and stroke. There are a number of things you can do to lower your blood pressure naturally.

Exercise

Regular exercise helps make your heart stronger and more efficient at pumping blood, which lowers the pressure in your arteries.

In fact, 150 minutes of moderate exercise, such as walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, such as running, per week can help lower blood pressure and improve your heart health.

Reduce salt intake

Salt intake has been linked to high blood pressure and heart events, like stroke. If you already have high blood pressure, it’s worth cutting back your salt intake. Swap out processed foods with fresh ones and try seasoning with herbs and spices, rather than salt.

Drink less alcohol

Drinking alcohol can raise blood pressure. In fact, alcohol is linked to 16 percent of high blood pressure cases around the world.

Drinking alcohol in any quantity may raise your blood pressure. Limit your drinking to no more than one drink a day for women, two for men.

Eat potassium-rich foods

Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium and ease pressure on your blood vessels.

Foods particularly high in potassium include vegetables, especially leafy greens, tomatoes, potatoes and sweet potatoes. Fruit, including melons, bananas, avocados, oranges and apricots. Drink more milk, eat more beans and fish such as tuna and salmon.

Reduce caffeine intake

Caffeine causes an instant boost in blood pressure. It may have a stronger effect on people who don’t consume it regularly.

Caffeine can cause a short-term spike in blood pressure, although for many people it does not cause a lasting increase.

Manage stress

Stress is a key driver of high blood pressure. When you’re chronically stressed, your body is in a constant fight-or-flight mode. On a physical level, that means a faster heart rate and constricted blood vessels.

To reduce stress, listen to soothing music and work less.

