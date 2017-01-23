Pages Navigation Menu

Singer Madonna defends “blowing up the White House” remark

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

Pop singer Madonna, who had said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,’’ stressed on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s speech, which was criticised on social media, led some television networks to abruptly stop their live feeds of the…

